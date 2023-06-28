Whoa! Sonam Kapoor to represent India at UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s reception to mark UK-India week 2023

Sonam is now all to represent our country once again. She has been invited by the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his reception to mark the UK-India Week 2023.
Sonam Kapoor

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor is one of the sassiest actors of Bollywood who landed in controversies several times in the past for taking direct and indirect digs at fellow actors including Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, amongst others. The Neerja actress is known for her amazing fashion sense and style. Recently she attended King Charles’ coronation in the UK where she also delivered a speech, making India proud.

Also Read-OMG! Sonam Kapoor passes sarcastic comment on Deepika Padukone, chooses Katrina Kaif’s fashion choices

Sonam is now all to represent our country once again. She has been invited by the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his reception to mark the UK-India Week 2023. The event will be held at the PM’s official residence and office on 10 Downing Street.

The reception is part of the India Global Forum’s flagship event. It will take place from the 26th-30th June in London. The actress will attend the reception today and will exchange views on India’s cultural influence worldwide.

Also Read-CONTROVERSY: Deepika Padukone gives a BEFITTING REPLY to famous influencer Freddy Birdy who TROLLED her!

On the work front, Sonam is all set to make her acting comeback in Shome Makhija’s film Blind, which will release on Jio Cinemas. The film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey and Shubham Saraf. Sonam plays a visually impaired detective in the film. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 
Credit-News18


 

Sonam Kapoor Blind UK Rishi Sunak The Zoya Factor Neerja Khoobsurat Raanjhanaa Movie News
