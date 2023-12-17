Whoa! This star kid got over 30000 marriage proposals after his debut and his first ever salary was Rs 100, Read on to know who it is

There are actors however who earned only Rs 50 or 100 as their very first salary and today we will talk about one such actor.
Hrithik

MUMBAI: The Hindi film industry has changed over the years in leaps and bounds. Where the 80s and 90s stars charged a few lakhs and rarely in crores, today stars charge whopping amounts of Rs 100 crores of more. There are actors however who earned only Rs 50 or 100 as their very first salary and today we will talk about one such actor.

The actor we are talking about is someone whose debut film broke all records and was a blockbuster of all time. The actor has a massive fan following and it is none other than the hot hunk Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik started his acting career as a child actor and also featured in a dance number with Jeetendra in Aasha, for which he was paid Rs 100. 

Hrithik went on to do roles in films like Aap Ke Deewane, Aas Paas, Aasra Pyaar Da, and Bhagwaan Dada. In 2000, he made his debut as a lead actor in his father Rakesh Roshan’s directorial Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai opposite Ameesha Patel. He became a national crush and received a whopping 30000 marriage proposals after the film. He broke millions of hearts however, after he married Sussanne Khan less than 11 months after that.  

Today, Hrithik is one of the highest paid actors of the industry and has featured in blockbusters like War, Krrish 3, Krrish, and Dhoom 2. The actor’s net worth as per reports is Rs Rs 34,20 crores.

