Whoa! Suhana Khan gets labeled as a ‘Vulnerable Princess’ by Zoya Akhtar; Reveals how she landed for Veronica’s part

MUMBAI: Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, will be making her movie debut on December 7 in Zoya Akhtar's teen musical comedy The Archies. Suhana recently acknowledged in an interview that, despite her mother being an avid fan, she had never read Archie Comics when she was first offered the role. “The only thing I knew about it was, obviously, the love triangle. After reading the script and the comics, discovering all the other characters was really cool,” she shared during an interview.

Also read:WOAH! Suhana Khan’s gesture towards a beggar gets a mixed response; some netizens are trolling her, some are calling her the ‘humble’

Suhana plays the keyboardist and one of the three vocalists for the rock band The Archies, Veronica Lodge, a major character in the comics written by Ayesha Devitre Dhillon, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar. Suhana said, when questioned about what drew her to the part, “For me, it was Zoya who drew me in. It’s an opportunity, especially for your first film, that you just can’t refuse. Veronica, to me, is a person every girl wants to be, and I was one of them.”

When questioned about her decision to cast Suhana as Veronica, Zoya said, “She is a very vulnerable princess. I wanted Ronnie (Veronica’s nickname) to be very vulnerable, and she is a princess; she doesn’t have to try.”

In response to a query on what she would like to see change in the world, Suhana said, “I truly envied her self-confidence and the way she loved herself. There have been times where I felt down in my confidence and I just want to make young girls feel confident. I hope that I can do that one day and make them feel more in love with themselves in a world of social media where there’s so much scrutiny and you feel so low about your looks and whatever it may be. So, that’s something that I really feel passionately about and hopefully I can do that.”

Suhana responded this way when asked how she handles the attention that comes with using social media, “To be honest, I don’t handle it very well, but I’m trying. Ironically, facing mean comments has made me appreciate kindness even more. Meeting real people, especially girls, is heartwarming, seeing their warmth towards you. So that helps me a lot to separate the two, as one is reality and the other is not.”

When asked where Suhana saw herself in five years, she replied, “I don’t know… Hopefully, in five years, I will be doing the work that I love and doing my part to bring about changes in the world.”

Also read: Sizzling! Suhana Khan looks stunning in this latest photoshoot from her father Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- The Indian Express