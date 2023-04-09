Whoa! Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 crosses the Rs 500 crore mark post 3 weeks of it’s release

Just a week back, Gadar had collected Rs. 456.05 crores but the makers and cast can rejoice as the film has zoomed past the Rs 500 crores mark!
Gadar 2

MUMBAI:   After 10 back-to-back flops, Sunny Deol finally gave a hit with Gadar 2. Surely, the film has given a boost to his career, and made him the only actor in his 60s to get a blockbuster at the box office. Fans finally got to see Tara Singh (Sunny) with Sakina (Ameesha) after a long time and they are super elated.

Just a week back, Gadar had collected Rs. 456.05 crores but the makers and cast can rejoice as the film has zoomed past the Rs 500 crores mark! The makers also held a grand success party where the who’s who of Bollywood were seen. In India, Gadar 2 has managed to collect Rs 501.87 crores so far and it has now become the third film to have reached the Rs 500 crore club. The other two include SRK’s Pathaan and Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Conclusion. 

Interestingly, Gadar 2 has reached this milestone in just 24 days, making it the fastest to do so as Pathaan took 28 days while Baahubali took 34 days to reach the 500 crore mark.

It is truly a moment and milestone to celebrate for the Gadar 2 team. 

Credit-FreePressJournal

