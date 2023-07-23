Whoa! From swanky cars to multiple income sources, here’s the net worth of Tarla actress Huma Qureshi

MUMBAI :Actress Huma Qureshi has had a professionally fulfilling year so far with diverse roles at her disposal. While she portrayed a female Chief Minister in 'Maharani 2', 'Double XL' saw her playing a plus size woman smashing stereotypes. The actress made an impressive debut in Gangs of Wasseypur and has made a niche for herself. She recently impressed her fans in the film Tarla.

Huma today has a huge fan following and her net worth will surely make your jaws drop. Huma who was born and brought up in Delhi moved to Mumbai for better career prospects in 2008. As per reports, Huma’s net worth is around Rs 23 Crores and her main income is from films, brand endorsements and modeling. She reportedly charges Rs 2-3 crores per film.

Huma also earns from stage performances at various events and collaboration with many businesses. The 36 year old actress owns many luxurious cars. She owns a Land Rover Freelander which is estimated to cost Rs 43-45 lakhs. She also owns a Mercedes Benz, which is reported to be around Rs. 20 lakhs to 40 lakhs.

Huma’s net worth today is around Rs 45 crores.

Credit-Spotboye