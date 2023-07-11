Whoa! Take a look at Sanjay Hinduja’s Rs 150 crore wedding that included performances by Jennifer Lopez, cuisine of 18 counties, and much more

His wedding in 2015 to fashion designer Anusuya Mahtani was the talk of town for its grandeur. The spectacular wedding took place at a luxurious resort in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
MUMBAI : Sanjay Hinduja, the Hinduja Group of Companies co-chairman, and Gopichand Hinduja’s son, Sanjay Hinduja, is a multi-millionaire based in London. His wedding in 2015 to fashion designer Anusuya Mahtani was the talk of town for its grandeur. The spectacular wedding took place at a luxurious resort in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Sanjay, who heads the Gulf Oil International Limited’s global strategy and expansion, made headlines for his lavish wedding that had the who's who of entertainment, politics and business world. The lavish wedding took place over a period of 7 days.

Sanjay held two lavish pre-wedding parties, one of which was held at his Juhu bungalow. The party had a cuisine of around 16-18 countries and was attended by politicians like Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, Chaggan Bhujbal, Shaina NC and Milind Deora.

The second pre-wedding party was held at Taj Mahal Hotel, Mumbai,  with over 3,000 guests. Interestingly there was no non0veg and alcohol served but had a large spread of veg delicacies.  Among the famous attendees were Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rishi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Amar Singh, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

At the sangeet ceremony, which was held at the Taj Lake Palace. American singers like Nicole Scherzinger of Pussycat Dolls fame performed and charged Rs 40 lakhs for her performance. 

Sanjay and Anusuya’s Sindhi wedding was attended by over 16,000 guests. The couple’s outfits that were designed by Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani cost a whopping Rs 10 crores.

