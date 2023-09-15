Whoa! The art of interpersonal connections in Atlee's films: Elevate mass entertainment beyond hypermasculinity celebrations

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Atlee has strengthened his status as a dominant filmmaker at the box office with Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. Atlee is currently regarded as one of the most successful directors in Indian cinema. His ten-year filmmaking career has produced five films, including Raja Rani (2013), Theri (2016), Mersal (2017), Bigil (2019), and Jawan (2023), all of which have been commercial successes.

Even though Atlee's films are a hodgepodge of various movies and well-known tropes, they have an inherent beauty that transcends the fact that they are not revolutionary cinematic masterpieces that explore the inconceivable.

His movies stand out because they place a strong emphasis on interpersonal human relationships that go beyond only romantic relationships. He is one of the very few Indian filmmakers who expertly crafts films that exude superstar appeal. Even if his films are just average and it is clear that other films have had an impact on them, this is one of the reasons why viewers keep coming back to see them.

Atlee has never shied away from honouring the people in his life, including his wife Priya, their parents, friends, coworkers, and even mentors, which is reflected in his films. Let's analyze how Atlee's depiction of interpersonal interactions contributes to his films' enduring appeal and encourages viewers to watch them again as he turned 37 on Thursday.

Theri

With the exception of his debut film Raja Rani, Atlee's movies primarily celebrate male superstars by portraying them as indomitable and unbreakable, but none of these main characters fit the mold of the global mass-market movie hero who exudes a lone-wolf persona and pays little attention to their personal connections. In fact, they are all shown to be emotionally motivated and available to their loved ones.

Theri highlights DCP Vijay Kumar's connections with those around him, particularly the women, even though it obviously panders to Vijay's following by accentuating his swagger and charisma. From his mother Paappu (Raadhika Sarathkumar), to his wife Mithra (Samantha Ruth Prabhu), to his daughter Niveditha (Nainika), and the neighbourhood schoolteacher Annie (Amy Jackson). Theri presents Vijay Kumar as a kind man who goes above and beyond for others rather than as an overly masculine, testosterone-driven alpha male.

Mersal



Mersal is a simultaneous celebration of Vijay the star and interpersonal relationships. The movie deftly depicts lovely ties between many characters, with Vijay playing three roles: a rural wrestler, his two sons, and himself.

In addition to being a wrestler and the go-to person for the locals, Vetrimaaran has a close relationship with his wife Aishwarya (Nithya Menen). Their choice to invest all of their revenues towards the construction of a fully functional hospital, which will meet a critical local need, demonstrates their dedication to the welfare of their people.

Bigil



However, the lack of focus on human relationships is one of the reasons Bigil is Atlee's poorest work to date. The movie largely depends on Vijay's star power despite having several characters that may have created enthralling chemistry. Bigil is marketed as a sports action drama focused on female football players, however it falls short in this regard even though it shows a lot of games. The film, a low-resolution Chak De! India, fails to meaningfully delve into the ties among the footballers or investigate the dynamics between the coach and players.

However, the movie does a great job of capturing the bond between Vijay's football player-turned-coach Michael and his father, Rayappan. Rayappan's role resembles Karikaalan from Pa Ranjith's Kaala (2018), even if it doesn't address caste prejudice.

Jawan



Atlee again emphasizes the value of comradery and the need for individuals to defend one another in his most recent work, Jawan. While the movie explores a variety of subjects, including farmer suicides and problems with government-run hospitals, and emphasizes the significant role that individuals play in influencing society, one of Jawan's most compelling scenes centers on the relationship between Aishwarya Rathore (Deepika Padukone) and her son Azad.

Deepika's extraordinary talent in these specific situations, Atlee makes sure that fans feel a strong connection to the mother-son relationship and honestly root for Azad (Shah Rukh Khan) while he achieves his objectives.

Jawan also flows over Azad's relationships with his wife Narmada (Nayanthara), stepdaughter Suchi, and his father Vikram Rathore (SRK), highlighting how these strong emotional bonds can improve a movie's overall effect and realism.

Raja Rani

Because Raja Rani was a romantic movie, It is completely different from Atlee's later attempts. The movie largely focuses on romantic connections, but it also masterfully crafts these relationships.

Johan (Arya) and Regina (Nayanthara) begin their marriage as a mismatched couple since the former exhibits intrusive and disruptive behavior, while the latter responds by becoming icy and toxic toward him. But eventually, they both realize that these behaviors are just coping strategies they've developed to protect themselves from the hurt of previous unrequited love and to prevent further heartbreak.

However, the love that slowly grows between them acts as a foundation, tying them together and making them long for more.

Despite the fact that Atlee's films sometimes borrow plot lines from other films, their emphasis on interpersonal interactions surely contributed to the films' overall lasting power.

Credit- Indian Express