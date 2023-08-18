Whoa! Tiger Shroff breaks silence on dating rumors with Deesha Dhanuka, “I thought I was linked to somebody…”

MUMBAI: Almost 16 months after Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff is all set to return to the screens with Ganapath Part 1 on the Dussehra weekend. While the sports actioner directed by Vikas Bahl is his sole release this year, the young action star is gearing up for as many as four releases in the next two years.

Apart from his great professional life, his personal life has been under the scanner. Recently there were rumors that he is in a relationship with Deesha Dhanuka. When asked his cheeky response added fuel to the fire, “I am married to my work”

Tiger further added, “I thought I was linked to somebody else a couple of months back, but no, I have been single for the past two years” While Tiger refused to give a straight answer, a source close to him said, “They have been seeing each other for around a year-and-a-half. Deesha often gives him suggestions about scripts, while he has taken charge of her fitness. Tiger's family is also fond of Deesha. Everyone is well aware of their relationship.”

Tiger was earlier rumored to be dating actress Disha Patani. Though the two never admitted or denied being together, they reportedly called it quits a year back. On Koffee with Karan Tiger did say, “Well, there has been speculation on us for a very long time. We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today”

