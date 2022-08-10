Whoa! Uri actress Riva Arora’s mom gifts her a car worth 44 lakhs, actress shares pictures showing her excitement

MUMBAI :Popular Child artist Riva Arora who was recently seen in the Rakul Preet Singh starrer Chhatriwali has added another feather to her hat. The Uri actress is now the proud owner of a black Audi car worth over ₹44 lakhs. The car was gifted to her by her mother Nisha Arora for gaining 10 Million followers on Instagram.

Riva Arora shared some stunning pictures with her new car. She looked gorgeous in a red shimmery dress. Check out her pictures below;

Sharing the pictures she captioned it, “I know I am late but finally celebrated my 10 Million Insta Family with my new gift @audiin from @nishriv_ and @jyotiwadhwa._ thank you so much I love you guys a lot can’t express my happiness in my words. Thank you my 10.6 Million insta family for your unconditional love and support. Thank you @audi_mumbaiwest for such a great surprise and for making my day so special specifically with the decorations . It’s truly an unforgettable moment for me…”

One fan wrote, “Licence to lelo” another wrote, “Ab Driving Licence banwa lo, pehle Learning banega”

Riva has a massive fan following and her fans love her fashion choices along with her cute innocence that she brings onscreen.

