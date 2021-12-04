Whoa! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding theme is disclosed, deets inside

MUMBAI: If reports are to be believed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina are going to tie the knot on December 9. The couple seem to take care of every minute thing in their wedding preparations. Just a few days left for their marriage to go and prior to their wedding date, even little details about their pre-wedding activities have generated headlines.

Vicky and Katrina's pre-wedding celebration themes have also been revealed. As per an India Today report, on December 7, the fort-resort will host the pre-wedding celebrations. The sangeet, mehendi, and wedding themes were meticulously prepared by Vicky and Katrina. They held many meetings with wedding planners in order to meticulously organize their wedding.

The mehendi theme, according to their sources, will be gold, beige, ivory, and white. The sangeet's theme is ‘Bling’. The bride and groom, as well as Bollywood celebrities, will perform at the occasion. The theme for the wedding is pastel sorbet.

A source close to the couple said, "Vicky-Katrina are planning to call the registrar over to the actor's Juhu home to complete the formalities and both the families are expected to be part of this ceremony. They will also have three witnesses present."

Vicky and Katrina's wedding will be registered under the Special Marriage Act of 1954.

Credit: DNA/India Today