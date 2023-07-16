Whoa! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan refused to name the actress she was impressed by, Netizens call her “snotty”

MUMBAI :Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women not just in India, but the world over. She has a huge fan following and has worked her way to prove that she is not just a pretty face but a talented actress as well with films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Provoked and many more.

It is a well known fact that Aishwarya knows how to hold her dignity well even in tense situations and will never mince her words when her words hold a lot of weightage. Now a video of the Jazbaa actress has gone viral where she is asked which Indian actress impressed her and she refuses to give a name. When asked, “Which is film of any actress that you have seen in the recent past that has impressed you?” Ash replies, “Actors like Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett” When prodded further to name Indian actresses, she says, “All our veterans. There are so many performances.. If I have to mention, I’ll be sitting here forever.”

Netizens seem upset with her not naming the actress that impressed her.  One wrote, “These Celebrities being vocal about women empowerment yet not supporting other females in the industry. Hypocrisy much?” Another wrote, “She has also refused to name other women she finds beautiful.”

