Whoa! When Shah Rukh Khan wished to take Nayanthara to Bollywood, Atlee casts them together 10 years later in Jawan

Now, a video of Nayanthara and SRK has gone viral at an award function where Khan who is seated in the audience gestured to take the Lady superstar with him
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: After the super success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to be seen in the upcoming action-thriller Jawan by South director Atlee. The film has been on the watch list of SRK fans ever since it was announced. The film is now said to be Khan’s most expensive film of his career. Here is the jaw-dropping budget of the film.

Now, a video of Nayanthara and SRK has gone viral at an award function where Khan who is seated in the audience gestured to take the Lady superstar with him to Bollywood and Atlee is seen laughing at the banter. 10 years later the later has surprised everyone by casting them both in his upcoming film Jawan. A netizen shared the video and wrote, “10 years before SRK promised and Atlee clapped for that. It all happened 10 years before and now it's come to reality! Maybe it's called hard work of Atlee.’ Check out the video here;

Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover. The movie is slated to release on 7th September 2023, and reportedly, the second song of the movie will be out next week.

