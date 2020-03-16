Whoa! “Will I be able to do it,” are amongst veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s qualms and he expresses this in his ‘Bachchan Bol’ blog as he opens up on battling Covid-19

MUMBAI: We all know that legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan recently tested positive for coronavirus for the second time. He is known to keep his twitter profile updated. He is also known for his perfectionism in each role that he updates and seems like he can’t wait to get back to normalcy after the mandatory isolation ends.

He talked about it on his blog- Bachchan Bol and said that even though he adapted to this isolation which was necessary, he fears getting back to work with ease after it. He writes, “the days have been spent in isolation and isolation develops a routine of its own which differs from the regular work days. The human is a most adjustable being and rapidly adjusts to circumstances.”

He further talks about how once this isolation routine is adapted, and once it ends, there is a sense of apprehension that follows with the work routine and the mind questions our capabilities of adapting again, while asking – will I be able to do it?

The actor often calls his fans as his extended family and knows their obvious response to this which is not appealing for him, given the condition he is in. He says that it doesn’t stop him from his condition and he will have to continue spending time with the conspicuous trepidations that are bound to follow when it’s time to resume normalcy.

He will next be seen in Brahmastra- Part 1: Shiva and is also the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati. We wish the legend a speedy recovery and hope that his qualms meet cessation.

Credits: Pinkvilla