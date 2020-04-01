Whom does Alia Bhatt share a better bond with: Deepika or Katrina?

MUMBAI: Our very own Safeena from Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt has won our hearts over the years with her amazing acting skills and her on-screen presence. The actress showed potential right from her debut film Student of the Year.

The actress defines versatility with every role, and she is loved by the audiences as well as critics. Her performances in movies like Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, and Kapoor and Sons made quite an impression.

Alia has many friends in the industry. Have a look at two of her BFFs from Bollywood.

In the first picture, we see Alia having a good time with Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, and their bond is evident. She is being kissed by DP, and the duo looks gorgeous.

In the other picture, Alia is seen with the stunning Katrina Kaif. The two are pouting for the cameras.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has an amazing line-up of films including Brahmastra, Sadak 2, Takht, and Gangubai Kathiawad.

