Whom does Alia Bhatt share a better bond with: Deepika or Katrina?

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is more than just a pretty face. She is super talented and a great friend to have. Let’s find out whom she gets along better with between these actresses.

01 Apr 2020 03:36 PM

MUMBAI: Our very own Safeena from Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt has won our hearts over the years with her amazing acting skills and her on-screen presence. The actress showed potential right from her debut film Student of the Year.

The actress defines versatility with every role, and she is loved by the audiences as well as critics. Her performances in movies like Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, and Kapoor and Sons made quite an impression.

Alia has many friends in the industry. Have a look at two of her BFFs from Bollywood.

In the first picture, we see Alia having a good time with Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, and their bond is evident. She is being kissed by DP, and the duo looks gorgeous.

In the other picture, Alia is seen with the stunning Katrina Kaif. The two are pouting for the cameras.

Whom do you think she shares a better bond with? Tell us in the comments below!

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has an amazing line-up of films including Brahmastra, Sadak 2, Takht, and Gangubai Kathiawad.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

