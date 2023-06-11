Whopping! Anant Ambani's Fiancée Radhika styled her salwar suit with Hermes Sandals valued at Rs. 1.88 Lakhs

On October 9, 2023, a fan page for the Ambani family posted some previously unseen photos of Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's fiancée. The images were from her most recent trip to Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, and she look absolutely stunning. Radhika is depicted in the photos wearing a yellow kurta with flower embroidery and sequin work all over it.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 06:00
movie_image: 
Anant

MUMBAI: Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's fiancée, is a real fashionista. She never misses an opportunity to hypnotize everyone with her ultra-glamorous avatars. Radhika's every outfit, from gorgeous lehengas to seductive skirts, sparks discussion online. The soon-to-be bride makes it a point to astound everyone with her stunning appearance and amiable demeanor. And now, as Radhika visited Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, she emanated her desi elegance.

Also read: Amazing! Take a look at Anant Ambani’s sassy reply to SRK and Ranbir Kapoor’s proposal for acting in films

On October 9, 2023, a fan page for the Ambani family posted some previously unseen photos of Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's fiancée. The images were from her most recent trip to Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, and she look absolutely stunning. Radhika is depicted in the photos wearing a yellow kurta with flower embroidery and sequin work all over it.

Radhika accessorized her kurta with an organza dupatta and matching flared pants. She enhanced her appearance with a bindi, a pair of eye-catching earrings, light makeup, and open hair.

In addition to her yellow salwar suit, Radhika wore a pair of lime-yellow sandals. Radhika's sandals are Hermes, as we discovered after doing some study on her appearance. The sandals were covered in embossed box details. The cost of Radhika's sandals, though, can ruin anyone's finances. Her sandals were 2,253 USD. It becomes Rs. 1,87,687.07 after being converted to Indian Rupees.

On October 1, 2023, Orhan posted some images from a friend's baby shower on his Instagram account. Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani's prospective bahu, was present, and that is what drew our attention. Radhika wore a silk matching set with a flower print for the event. She accessorized her appearance with heels, stud earrings, moist makeup, and open tresses.

After conducting some investigation on her appearance, we discovered that her co-ord set was purchased for Rs. 1,48,076.11 from the Dolce and Gabbana stores. Her palm-green sandals, on the other hand, have a price tag of 448 USD, which, when converted to INR, equals Rs. 37,199.68.

Also read: OMG! Shah Rukh Khan charges THIS whopping amount for every Instagram post

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

Reliance Industries Anant Ambani RADHIKA MERCHANT Bollywood movies Bollywood actors Bollywood actress Bollywood Fashion OTT Digital News TV News TV actresses Fasdhion lifestyle TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 06:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Manveer forces Sahiba to sign a divorce paper
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Shivam Khajuria, aka Rohit, from the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, gives us an insight into his character and how he was casted for the show
MUMBAI : Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are all set to take forward the legacy of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata...
Ooh La La! Pranali Rathod’s SMOKIN’ HOT pictures are sure to leave you ogling at her
MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod has become a household name these days with her portrayal of Akshara in Star plus’ Yeh Rishta...
Anupamaa: OMG! A fight between Anupama and Malti Devi over Arti Ki Thali
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
OMG! Sangita Ghosh opens up about returning to work by leaving 25 days daughter at home; Says 'Focusing on my…'
MUMBAI: Sangita Ghosh, a well-known television actress, appeared in several TV serials, such as Kurukshetra, Ajeeb...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Seerat confronts her deeds in front of Angad and Sahiba, Shocked by Seerat’s reality
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Recent Stories
Priyamani
Must read! Priyamani talks about ageism in industry, points out how men are not called 'uncle' even after 50
Latest Video
Related Stories
Priyamani
Must read! Priyamani talks about ageism in industry, points out how men are not called 'uncle' even after 50
Aishwarya
Really! When Aishwarya Rai called herself “My Name is Not Khan; I’m Bachchan for all seasons”
Sharman
Exclusive! “This father and son duo has a beautiful bond of love and rebel” Sharman Joshi on his movie Sab Moh Maaya Hai
Aishwarya
Whoa! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a Rs 75 lakhs saree for her wedding with Abhishek made with real gold and crystals
Aishwarya
Wow! Meet actress who started her career with two super flops, gave 7 disasters in a row, is now India’s richest actress
Kangana
OMG! Tejas star Kangana Ranaut's net worth will make your jaws drop, check it out