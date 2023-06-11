Whopping! Anant Ambani's Fiancée Radhika styled her salwar suit with Hermes Sandals valued at Rs. 1.88 Lakhs

MUMBAI: Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's fiancée, is a real fashionista. She never misses an opportunity to hypnotize everyone with her ultra-glamorous avatars. Radhika's every outfit, from gorgeous lehengas to seductive skirts, sparks discussion online. The soon-to-be bride makes it a point to astound everyone with her stunning appearance and amiable demeanor. And now, as Radhika visited Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, she emanated her desi elegance.

On October 9, 2023, a fan page for the Ambani family posted some previously unseen photos of Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's fiancée. The images were from her most recent trip to Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, and she look absolutely stunning. Radhika is depicted in the photos wearing a yellow kurta with flower embroidery and sequin work all over it.

Radhika accessorized her kurta with an organza dupatta and matching flared pants. She enhanced her appearance with a bindi, a pair of eye-catching earrings, light makeup, and open hair.

In addition to her yellow salwar suit, Radhika wore a pair of lime-yellow sandals. Radhika's sandals are Hermes, as we discovered after doing some study on her appearance. The sandals were covered in embossed box details. The cost of Radhika's sandals, though, can ruin anyone's finances. Her sandals were 2,253 USD. It becomes Rs. 1,87,687.07 after being converted to Indian Rupees.

On October 1, 2023, Orhan posted some images from a friend's baby shower on his Instagram account. Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani's prospective bahu, was present, and that is what drew our attention. Radhika wore a silk matching set with a flower print for the event. She accessorized her appearance with heels, stud earrings, moist makeup, and open tresses.

After conducting some investigation on her appearance, we discovered that her co-ord set was purchased for Rs. 1,48,076.11 from the Dolce and Gabbana stores. Her palm-green sandals, on the other hand, have a price tag of 448 USD, which, when converted to INR, equals Rs. 37,199.68.

