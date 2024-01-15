Whopping! Kareena Kapoor makes a style statement with a Rs. 1.17 Lakh vest layered shirt; Netizens say 'Isse V chuhe kha gaye!'

MUMBAI: Among the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood is Kareena Kapoor Khan. She never passes up the opportunity to make millions of people swoon over her flawless sense of style at every public event. Regarding her clothing, she possesses a selection of the most opulent branded ensembles and fashion pieces. Nevertheless, she frequently faces backlash from online users over her attire. A similar incident occurred when she was seen a few hours prior wearing a distressed knit vest layered shirt with jeans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was sighted at the airport on January 14, 2024, and she looked gorgeous as usual. She was dressed in denim jeans and an expensive wrecked knitwear vest layered shirt. Sunglasses, a black purse, and white sneakers completed her ensemble. She finished off her appearance with a carefully styled bun hairstyle and delicate makeup that included flushed cheekbones and bare lipstick.

Kareena wore a grey distressed knit sweater mixed together with a blue shirt with stripes. In addition, it featured long sleeves, a traditional collar, and a layered finish. The layered shirt with a frayed knitted vest from Maison Margiela cost an incredible 1,288 Euro, or 1,17,045 in Indian rupees.

As soon as the video was released, internet users took issue with Kareena's layered, frayed knitted vest blouse, even though she looked very gorgeous in it. They made hurtful remarks on social media, highlighting the holes in her shirt. As one user put it, "Isse v chue kha Gaye hai.....left side underarm k pass", another penned, "She can afford it and her money her choice why ya’ll having issues as if tum logo ke paise se li hai."

