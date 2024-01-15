Whopping! Kareena Kapoor makes a style statement with a Rs. 1.17 Lakh vest layered shirt; Netizens say 'Isse V chuhe kha gaye!'

Kareena Kapoor Khan was sighted at the airport on January 14, 2024, and she looked gorgeous as usual. She was dressed in denim jeans and an expensive wrecked knitwear vest layered shirt. Sunglasses, a black purse, and white sneakers completed her ensemble.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 11:01
movie_image: 
Kareena Kapoor

MUMBAI: Among the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood is Kareena Kapoor Khan. She never passes up the opportunity to make millions of people swoon over her flawless sense of style at every public event. Regarding her clothing, she possesses a selection of the most opulent branded ensembles and fashion pieces. Nevertheless, she frequently faces backlash from online users over her attire. A similar incident occurred when she was seen a few hours prior wearing a distressed knit vest layered shirt with jeans.

(Also read: Must read! Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about the failure of her film 'Heroine' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha'; Says ‘I am affected. So….’)

Kareena Kapoor Khan was sighted at the airport on January 14, 2024, and she looked gorgeous as usual. She was dressed in denim jeans and an expensive wrecked knitwear vest layered shirt. Sunglasses, a black purse, and white sneakers completed her ensemble. She finished off her appearance with a carefully styled bun hairstyle and delicate makeup that included flushed cheekbones and bare lipstick.

Kareena wore a grey distressed knit sweater mixed together with a blue shirt with stripes. In addition, it featured long sleeves, a traditional collar, and a layered finish. The layered shirt with a frayed knitted vest from Maison Margiela cost an incredible 1,288 Euro, or 1,17,045 in Indian rupees.

As soon as the video was released, internet users took issue with Kareena's layered, frayed knitted vest blouse, even though she looked very gorgeous in it. They made hurtful remarks on social media, highlighting the holes in her shirt. As one user put it, "Isse v chue kha Gaye hai.....left side underarm k pass", another penned, "She can afford it and her money her choice why ya’ll having issues as if tum logo ke paise se li hai."

(Also read: Woah! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that she married Saif Ali Khan to have kids, read more )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywoodshaadis

Kareena Kapoor Khan Aamir Khan Kajol Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Karan Johar Dharma Productions We Are Family Arjun Rampal Bollywood 3 Idiots Talaash Jaane Jaan Laal Singh Chaddha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 11:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Bhagyalaxmi: Laxmi's Heartfelt Gesture on Neelam's Birthday Unleashes Twisted Drama
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of ZEE TV's popular serial Bhagyalaxmi, viewers can brace themselves for a...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Natasha will groove to Ghani Bawri making Dhaval nervous
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Wow! Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan to come with Krish 4 and an untitled movie? Deets inside
MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is one of the most bankable stars in Hindi Cinema. He has carved a niche for himself with films...
Stunning! Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur embark on a 'Sea-Nic' mini-moon in Dubai; Says ‘Reminiscing recent mini-moon’
MUMBAI: Skilled dancer and actress Mukti Mohan is having a great time right now since she and her true love, Kunal...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: OMG! Jay gets addicted to drinks again, is not able to control his anger
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Yay! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and the cast of Udaariyaan spend quality time as they have a reunion
MUMBAI: Colors has been presenting some very unique and distinguished projects much to the entertainment of the...
Recent Stories
Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan
Wow! Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan to come with Krish 4 and an untitled movie? Deets inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan
Wow! Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan to come with Krish 4 and an untitled movie? Deets inside
Rhea Chakraborty
Heartbreaking! Rhea Chakraborty opens up about her painful journey behind bars; Says ‘I ate whatever was given to me…’
Vicky
What! When Vicky Kaushal showed up on THIS film’s Set in a drunk state; Read on to know more!
Sharad
Admitted! Sharad Kelkar opens up about finding recognition and respect after dubbing for Prabhas; Says ‘I used to stammer till I started acting…’
Gauri
Shocking! When Gauri Khan revealed her brother wanted to kill Shah Rukh Khan, “He’d scream, ‘I’ll beat you to pulp, I’ll bash you up”
Jawan
Must Read! Here are SRK’s top 5 highest grossing movies that really impressed the audience