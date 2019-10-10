News

Why is Adah Sharma lying on the road in Paris?

In a video that's now gone viral on social media, actress Adah Sharma can be seen dancing on a high street in Paris and the video ends with her sleeping on the roadside while lip-syncing to her new party song  So Gaya Ye Jahan (the remix of the cult classic)

Adah Sharma's unique personality and sense of humour have made her a social media sweetheart, her fashionista style of daring makeup, shocking hairstyles and out of the box dresses are now a familiar sight at red carpet events and photoshoots.

 

