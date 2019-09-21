News

This is why Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are not taking up projects before the release of Brahmastra

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Sep 2019 05:20 PM

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adorable and hottest couple of Bollywood. They never fail to give couple goals to their fans and followers. The duo fell in love with each other on-the-sets of their upcoming film, Brahmastra. Now, their fans are eagerly waiting to see them on the big screen. 

Now, a recent report from Times Of India stated that Ranbir and Alia have been getting multiple film offers together from the producers, due to their fan following. But, the duo is not keen on doing any projects together as of now. The report stated that the reason behind that might be related to Brahmastra. A source informed the publication that both Alia and Ranbir want to see how the audience would react to their on screen pairing and chemistry in Brahmastra and till then, are not taking any projects together. According to Pinkvilla’s source, “Although producers are approaching Ranbir and Alia for their projects, they are not keen on taking up projects before the release of Ayan Mukerjee's Brahmastra. As the couple want to see how the film and their on-screen chemistry is being received by the audiences.”

Tags > Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, upcoming film, Ranbir, on-screen chemistry,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
20 Sep 2019 06:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mallika Dua reveals about her one-sided love story, who is she stalking these days, and more
Mallika Dua reveals about her one-sided love... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
20 Sep 2019 06:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Tik Tokers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's upcoming project
Tik Tokers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Meer Ali
Meer Ali
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani

past seven days