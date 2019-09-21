This is why Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are not taking up projects before the release of Brahmastra

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adorable and hottest couple of Bollywood. They never fail to give couple goals to their fans and followers. The duo fell in love with each other on-the-sets of their upcoming film, Brahmastra. Now, their fans are eagerly waiting to see them on the big screen.



Now, a recent report from Times Of India stated that Ranbir and Alia have been getting multiple film offers together from the producers, due to their fan following. But, the duo is not keen on doing any projects together as of now. The report stated that the reason behind that might be related to Brahmastra. A source informed the publication that both Alia and Ranbir want to see how the audience would react to their on screen pairing and chemistry in Brahmastra and till then, are not taking any projects together. According to Pinkvilla’s source, “Although producers are approaching Ranbir and Alia for their projects, they are not keen on taking up projects before the release of Ayan Mukerjee's Brahmastra. As the couple want to see how the film and their on-screen chemistry is being received by the audiences.”