News

Why Anushka Sharma called herself a 'bewakoof ladki'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Apr 2020 04:56 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Anushka Sharma gave Instagram's viral 'Guess The Gibberish' filter a shot, but she failed to come up with the right word.

Guess The Gibberish filter works by showing you seemingly meaningless words, until you can crack it and arrive at the correct phrase. A user gets 10 seconds to figure out the right words. The filer was created by a user named @gu_christopher, and has caught on.

Anushka posted a video on Instagram story, where she is seen participating in the guessing game.

Her Gibberish filter read: "Stir Range Earth Inks".

In the video, she is seen repeating the sentence and finally decides the correct answer to be "Strange Things", but the reply is actually "Stranger Things".

Seeing her guess is wrong, Anushka calls herself "Bewakoof ladki".

On the work front, Anushka is all set to come up with a new web series as producer on Amazon Prime Video web series, bankrolled by her production house Clean Slate Company.

Tags Anushka Sharma Strange Things Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jab Harry Met Sejal TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here