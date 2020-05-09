Why Big B is wishing happy birthday to all today

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan sure knows how to beat the lockdown blues! He's logically established why today is everyone's birthday.

Sporting a hoodie and a bandana, Big B gives a wide smile into the camera in his new video. He captioned it: "T 3525 - Happy B'day to all. Today the whole world is the same Age! Today is a Special day. There's only 1 chance every 1,000 Years. Your Age + Your Year of Birth, every person is = 2020 Even experts can't explain it! You figure it out & see if it's 2020. It's 1000-year wait!"

While most found it funny, many thought he needed a break from WhatsApp.

In addition to spreading joy on social media, Big B also uses it to reach out to his dear ones.

Recently his granddaughter Navya graduated from college in New York, and he took to social media to pen a congratulatory message.

Big B shared how they celebrated Navya's big day at his Jalsa home since the graduation ceremony has been stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the work front, he is set to return as host of the popular quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati".