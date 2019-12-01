News

Why can't women enjoy sex?: 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' director

By TellychakkarTeam
01 Dec 2019 11:15 AM

Mumbai: Director Mudassar Aziz has reacted to people criticising a dialogue delivered by Bhumi Pednekar in the upcoming comedy, "Pati Patni Aur Woh", where her character is seen saying she loves sex.

In the film's trailer released a while back, Bhumi's character meets Kartik Aaryan's protagonist for a prospective arranged marriage. "Ji humein sex bohot pasand hai," she tells him. While many Bollywood buffs have had a hearty laugh, many others have objected it to it, saying this was adult humour, not suitable for family viewing, reports timesnow.com.

"Why do you have a problem when a woman says she loves sex? Why is that adult humour? When a man says he loves sex, you are okay with it, but when a woman says she loves sex, everyone has a problem. Why can't a woman like sex? Does that make her a person of less character? Sex is as pleasurable for a man as it is for a woman," said Aziz, interacting with the media while promoting the film.

Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, and is a remake of BR Chopra's 1978 hit of the same name. The film is slated to release on December 6.

Source: IANS

past seven days