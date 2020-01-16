Why David Ramsey of 'Arrow' feels sorry for Batwoman

MUMBAI: Actor David Ramsey, popular for his role as John Diggle (Spartan) in "Arrow", says he feels sorry for the team of "Batwoman", and does not envy them.



Asked what will be his overriding memory of shooting for "Arrow" in Vancouver, Ramsey said: "For Vancouver specifically, I have a handful of memories of rooftop scenes in the rain at two o'clock in the morning.



"As much as I love Vancouver, I will not miss them. I feel sorry for Batwoman. I feel so, so sorry for Batwoman. Because if anyone is taking over that dark legacy, it's that show. And they will find themselves on many rooftops in Vancouver at two o'clock in the morning in the rain. I don't envy them at all," he added.



Ramsey is emotional about ending of "Arrow", about playboy-turned-good guy Oliver Queen quest to balance his life along with being a vigilante. The show is aired in India on Colors Infinity. "Arrow" went on the air in 2012.



Looking back at the stand out moments of being part of the show, he said: "A moment that really stands out in my head is from Comic-Con (in San Diego). I think it was around season three. Me, Stephen (Amell) and Emily (Bett Rickards) were at one of the parties there and we were surrounded by this throng of people trying to impressing us. We huddled in tight and told each other how much we appreciated each other. We also talked about how the show was the highlight of our own individual careers, but that this stuff is often fleeting, so we need to appreciate the moment. It was a very special moment that I'll never forget."