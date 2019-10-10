THIS is why Deepika Padukone burnt the prosthetics on the last day of Chhapaak’s shoot

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone, who will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, said that she burnt the prosthetics on the last day of the film’s shoot.

For the uninitiated, Chhapaak is a film based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and her life, and Deepika, for the first time, will be portraying the role of an acid attack survivor in the film.

The shooting of Chhapaak started in New Delhi and thanks to social media, a series of photos and videos from the film were leaked online. That said, when the makers of Chhapaak released the first poster of the film, fans were all praises for Deepika’s look as an acid attack survivor named Malti. Now, seeing the poster of the film, one can say that Deepika had to sit for hours to transform into Malti, acid attack survivor, with the use of prosthetics. Now, during an interview with DNA, Deepika said that she burnt the prosthetics on the last day of Chhapaak to not let the film go emotional. Deepika said, “I took the piece of the prosthetics took an alcohol, went to a corner and burnt it.”