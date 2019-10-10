News

THIS is why Deepika Padukone burnt the prosthetics on the last day of Chhapaak’s shoot

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Oct 2019 03:32 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone, who will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, said that she burnt the prosthetics on the last day of the film’s shoot.

For the uninitiated, Chhapaak is a film based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and her life, and Deepika, for the first time, will be portraying the role of an acid attack survivor in the film.

The shooting of Chhapaak started in New Delhi and thanks to social media, a series of photos and videos from the film were leaked online. That said, when the makers of Chhapaak released the first poster of the film, fans were all praises for Deepika’s look as an acid attack survivor named Malti. Now, seeing the poster of the film, one can say that Deepika had to sit for hours to transform into Malti, acid attack survivor, with the use of prosthetics. Now, during an interview with DNA, Deepika said that she burnt the prosthetics on the last day of Chhapaak to not let the film go emotional. Deepika said, “I took the piece of the prosthetics took an alcohol, went to a corner and burnt it.”

Tags > Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak, Laxmi Agarwal, Meghna Gulzar, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
10 Oct 2019 03:07 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Prince Narula to Pooja Banerjee; celebrities who rose to fame post MTV Roadies
Prince Narula to Pooja Banerjee; celebrities who... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
10 Oct 2019 02:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I have been in an 'Open Relationship' - Mallika Dua
I have been in an 'Open Relationship... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

past seven days