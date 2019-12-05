News

THIS is why Deepika Padukone opened up about her depression

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Dec 2019 08:21 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone has never failed to leave a mark, be it making a fashion statement or trying to inspire people. She has yet again made a bold move by talking about her story of fighting with depression across a border.

Recently in an interview with a leading international portal the actress spoke about her mental stress and the loneliness one can feel even when there are a lot of things happening around them.

She said that in such situation one won’t understand what’s wrong with you and the only person who can and will understand you is your mother. When she faced a similar situation a few years back in her life, she wanted to address the issue and came up with a foundation called ‘The Live Love Laugh Foundation’. 

In India where mental health is treated as a taboo, Deepika Padukone wants to remove the stigma around the illness and urge people to break the silence about their stories and seek help if required to come out of this situation. Her foundation aims at spreading awareness via various mediums.

'Over the past four years, the Live Love Laugh Foundation has worked to increase awareness and reduce the stigma associated with mental illness in India. We have run public health campaigns, started school programs, conducted studies, partnered with doctors, and launched a mental health care project devoted to rural parts of the country,' she said.

Tags > Deepika Padukone, opened up, depression, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
05 Dec 2019 08:09 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss 13 | Day 62 Sneak Peek | Paras gets EVICTED from the house
Bigg Boss 13 | Day 62 Sneak Peek | Paras gets... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
05 Dec 2019 07:21 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rashmi Jha un-reveals secrets about Baseer, Adnan, Salman, and others from MTV Ace of Space season2
Rashmi Jha un-reveals secrets about Baseer, Adnan... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Muskaan Mihani
Muskaan Mihani
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Shaleen Bhanot
Shaleen Bhanot

past seven days