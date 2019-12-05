THIS is why Deepika Padukone opened up about her depression

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone has never failed to leave a mark, be it making a fashion statement or trying to inspire people. She has yet again made a bold move by talking about her story of fighting with depression across a border.

Recently in an interview with a leading international portal the actress spoke about her mental stress and the loneliness one can feel even when there are a lot of things happening around them.

She said that in such situation one won’t understand what’s wrong with you and the only person who can and will understand you is your mother. When she faced a similar situation a few years back in her life, she wanted to address the issue and came up with a foundation called ‘The Live Love Laugh Foundation’.

In India where mental health is treated as a taboo, Deepika Padukone wants to remove the stigma around the illness and urge people to break the silence about their stories and seek help if required to come out of this situation. Her foundation aims at spreading awareness via various mediums.

'Over the past four years, the Live Love Laugh Foundation has worked to increase awareness and reduce the stigma associated with mental illness in India. We have run public health campaigns, started school programs, conducted studies, partnered with doctors, and launched a mental health care project devoted to rural parts of the country,' she said.