“Why did you postpone the movie if there were no changes made,” say netizens as they react to the 'no changes made' statement by the makers of Adipurush

MUMBAI :Upcoming Pan India movie titled Adipurush, which has Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making.

Right now the movie is on the verge of release and recently, we have seen the first glimpses and the teaser which got some mixed to negative reactions from the fans in terms of the quality of VFX.

No doubt the fans were eagerly looking forward to the movie as it is one of the much awaited movies of the year and later, after facing lot of criticism, the makers of the movie Adipurush have pushed the release date, and now as per the latest comment from the team of the Adipurush, they are saying that there have been no changes made in the vfx of the movie and to this statement netizens have put forward their set of reactions.

ALSO READ – Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Know the real story on which Rani Mukerji starrer is based on

Check out the comments below

As we see these comments, many people are asking only one thing that if there are no changes made in the vfx of the movie then what is the purpose of delaying the movie, why did you have postponed the movie, whereas many people have decided that if there are no changes in the vfx then they won't be seeing the movie.



What are your views on these comments coming from netizens for the movie Adipurush and are you excited for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Kareena's look test for '3 Idiots' revealed after a decade