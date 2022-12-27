“Why does she have to change her walk when she sees the camera” - netizens to Malaika Arora

MUMBAI : Malaika Arora has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her amazing pictures and posts, which are indeed setting the social media on fire. It is always a joy to watch the actress in her pictures and videos.

She definitely knows the right mantra to set the internet on fire and grab the attention of the fans. Having said that, this latest video of the actress Malaika Arora is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was seen roaming around the city with her pet dog. Fans are praising the actress and her looks, but there are some people who are tolling the actress for different reasons.

As we can see in these comments, many people are saying that she walks normally but as soon as she sees a camera, her walking style changes. People are also naming her walk as the ‘duck walk’. Many people are also asking 'doesn’t she feel cold wearing such short dresses'.

