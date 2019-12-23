Why does Varun Dhawan call Salman Khan an Elephant?

MUMBAI: There’s no denying the fact that the king of Box office, Varun Dhawan is a huge craze among the kids! Be it his energetic dance moves or versatile acting, the actor has and continues to rule the hearts of many, especially children. Like every year, he makes sure to entertain and spread love amongst his little fans, and this year was no different! Varun was recently seen at the 5th edition of Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2019, and brought a quirky twist to the Jungle theme. The actor introduced the world of Bollywood’s jungle to the kids present there. On being asked about who he thinks is the ‘Elephant’ of Bollywood, Varun in no time, called none than the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan as the Elephant of Bollywood’s Jungle! Quite interesting, isn’t it? He then went on to perform on his hit song, Slow Motion from Salman’s early release this year, Bharat. Is Salman truly the Elephant of Bollywood? What do you think?The recently held Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards 2019 was a star-studded affair. From the dapper boys of the B-Town, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurana, Kartik Aryan, to the divas of the tinsel town, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, amongst others graced the glimmer awards night. Get a sneak peek of the grand affair on January 5 only on Nick, Nick Jr. and Sonic.