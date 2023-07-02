“Why exposing on the beach” Netizens trolls Nora Fatehi on her latest video

Actress Nora Fatehi is getting some unhealthy and negative comments for her latest beach video if, check out the comments below
MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her beautiful contribution, she is one of the major head turners in Bollywood industry and would definitely set the internet on Fire not only with her looks but also with her sizzling dance numbers.

No doubt the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress Nora Fatehi and never fails to shower their love. Having said that, this latest video of the actress Nora Fatehi is setting the social media on Fire as she is looking supremely hot. The fans are not keeping calm but are appreciating her and showering all the love, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

Check out the comments below

As we can see in these comments many people are saying why she has to expose on the beach, whereas many people are commenting Ashleel, and Gandh which means dirty and negativity, also many people are calling her full plastic body and addressing her as an unnatural body.

What are your views on this latest video of Nora Fatehi and these comments from netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

