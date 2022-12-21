“Why is her face looking like and he has lost her charm” netizens trolls Deepika Padukone on this latest picture from the upcoming song of Pathaan

Actress Deepika Padukone is getting unhealthy and negative comments with regards to the latest still from the upcoming song from movie Pathaan, here are the comments
MUMBAI: No doubt actress Deepika Padukone is one of the major head turners coming from the acting space, over the time she has been ruling the hearts house of millions and the box office of India with her beautiful acting contribution the actress is now all set to be seen in the upcoming action thriller titled Pathaan which will have Shahrukh Khan and John Abraham along with her.

This picture is getting some amazing response from the fans and it is setting the internet on fire as they both are defining hotness, the fans are not keeping calm but are showing all the love towards this beautiful pair, but on the other hand there are people who are appreciating the actress Deepika Padukone for different reasons.

As we can see these comments many people are saying that why is her face looking like that, she is not at all looking comfortable, whereas many people are saying that Deepika Padukone has lost her charm, she is not looking that great and this outfit doesn’t suit her.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for the actress Deepika Padukone and her look in the upcoming song, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Pathaan is all set to hit the big screen on 25th January 2023.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

