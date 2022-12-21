“Why is her face looking like this, he has lost her charm” - netizens troll Deepika Padukone on this latest picture from the upcoming song of Pathaan

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the major head turners in the Bollywood scene. Through her acting in various projects and her beauty, she has proved her talent and has set a high bar for other upcoming actresses. She is all set to be seen in the upcoming action thriller Pathaan, which will also star Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

This still of the actress is getting some amazing responses from fans. It has been setting the internet on fire, and fans can’t wait to see the actress in action in the film. But some people are not too happy with the actress for various reasons. Take a look at some of the comments.

ALSO READ – Ajay Bahl on The Lady Killer, “It’s been a pleasure working with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar” – Exclusive

As we can see from these comments, many people are asking why is her face looking like that? She is not looking comfortable at all. Some other people are saying that Deepika Padukone has lost her charm, and that she is not looking that great; this outfit doesn’t suit her.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for Deepika Padukone and her look in the upcoming song? Do let us know in the comment section below.

The movie Pathaan is all set to hit the big screen on the 25th of January 2023.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ – “Earlier Bhediya and now Kuttey, Bollywood is running out of titles” netizens express mixed reactions on the trailer of Kuttey