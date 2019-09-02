THIS is why Hrithik Roshan agreed to do Super 30

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is one of the most handsome and good looking actors in Bollywood. He stepped into the world of cinema with a highly successful film, Kaho Naa … Pyaar Hai, 19 years ago. After that, he went on to act in many more films. His recently released film is Super 30.

Super 30 saw him reprising the role of mathematician Anand Kumar. His performance was liked by the audience as well as the critics . The film showcased the struggles faced by Anand Kumar, who decided to educate children who didn’t have the means to do so to appear for entrance tests of various educational institutions. For his role as a man based in Bihar, Hrithik learnt the right accent and also underwent a physical transformation.

Hrithik recently revealed that taking up Super 30 was a difficult decision. Before this one, his film, Mohenjo Daro, had failed at the box office. Therefore, picking Super 30, which wasn’t a safe bet, was a courageous decision. According to a report in TNN, when the actor heard the script, he knew that it wasn’t mainstream film, but Hrithik, who calls himself a curious soul, wanted to go on this adventure.