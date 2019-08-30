THIS is WHY Inshallah is not happening

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan were supposed to collaborate for Inshallah. The film was to bring together Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt on the big screen for the first time. However, the film is not happening. Ever since there has been speculations around what led to the fallout between Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.



Now, according to a report in International Business Times, the creative maverick Bhansali is roping in Shah Rukh Khan; he might announce the film as well in the near future. Also, if this turns out true, then this would be Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan’ second outing on the silver screen after Dear Zindagi. But this time they will be paired opposite each other. The source also reported that the fallout between Salman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali was because of remuneration issues. While Salman being a bankable star demanded for a big moolah, SLB was in complete disagreement with him as he feels that the director is bigger than the actor.