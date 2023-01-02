"Why is it looking like Alia Bhatt is ignoring in Varun Dhawan" netizens reacts on this latest video of the duo

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt met during an award function and netizens are speculating as if Alia Bhatt is ignoring the actor, check out the comments
"Why is it looking like Alia Bhatt is ignore in Varun Dhawan" netizens reacts on this latest video of the duo

MUMBAI : Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt is no doubt one of the most loved on screen Jodi we have seen in Bollywood, over the time with their amazing movies and their strong onscreen presence they have created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans and audience.

The fans always look forward to the latest pictures and videos of this beautiful onscreen Jodi and this latest video of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan is grabbing the attention of the fans as they were spotted attending an award function last evening .

The fans are not keeping calm but are praising this lovely Jodi of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, but there are few people who are trolling the actor and speculating that Alia Bhatt is not at all interested in talking to the actor.

Check out the comments

 


As we can see these comments many people are speculating looking at the video and speculating that actress Alia Bhatt is not all interesting in talking or having conversation with the actor Varun Dhawan, on the hand Varun Dhawan is only talking whereas Alia Bhatt is not reacting, whereas many people are trolling the actress Alia Bhatt for her dressing sense and calling that it is a very pathetic dress for an event.

What are you always on these comments coming from the fans and audience for Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Varun Dhawan Alia Bhatt VARUN DHAWAN TROLLING ALIA BHATT FANS STARDUST AWARDS
