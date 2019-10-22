News

THIS is why Karan Deol is different from other STAR KIDS

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
22 Oct 2019 06:30 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Deol, who debuted this year with the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, has already signed his next movie with Inder Kumar. The young lad is passionate about his work and is riding high on success as his movie was well received by the audience.

Karan is unlike other star kids. He seems to be like his dad and likes to keep to himself and is not seen around paparazzi.

Moreover, he is hardly active on social media sites such as Instagram and Twitter. Karan had said in one of his interviews that he is very shy in real life and is a family man. He likes to spend time with his dad, granddad, brother, and mom.

In today’s time, when it’s all about constantly being in the news, this young debutant is going a different way.

Well, to each his own. And we are sure all his fans can’t wait to see him in his next. 

Karan Deol, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Instagram, Twitter, paparazzi, Inder Kumar

