This is why Kartik Aryan envy's Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Post the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Kartik Aryan is flying high as he has been poured buy offers. Kartik is one of the most bankable stars these days and every director to production house wants to collaborate with the actor.



Now like any other Kartik too admires and envy's an acting career and he is none other than Ranbir Kapoor. The actor in many interviews as said how much he admired RK’s work and he envy's him because of the amazing work that he has done and the choice of films that came to him. Kartik someday wishes to play Jordon’s character from Rockstar as he feels that’s a character that an actor should try.



Well there is no doubt that both Ranbir and Kartik are exceptional actors and nail every character that they play and it’s a treat to watch them on the big screen.



