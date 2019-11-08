News

This is why Kartik Aryan envy's Ranbir Kapoor

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
08 Nov 2019 03:47 PM

MUMBAI: Post the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Kartik Aryan is flying high as he has been poured buy offers. Kartik is one of the most bankable stars these days and every director to production house wants to collaborate with the actor.

Now like any other Kartik too admires and envy's an acting career and he is none other than Ranbir Kapoor. The actor in many interviews as said how much he admired RK’s work and he envy's him because of the amazing work that he has done and the choice of films that came to him.  Kartik someday wishes to play Jordon’s character from Rockstar as he feels that’s a character that an actor should try.

Well there is no doubt that both Ranbir and Kartik are exceptional actors and nail every character that they play and it’s a treat to watch them on the big screen.

 

Tags > Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aryan, Ranbir Kapoor, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Pooja Banerjee's star-studded birthday bash

Pooja Banerjee's star-studded birthday bash
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Leena Jain's Pepper & Pint hosted...

Leena Jain's Pepper & Pint hosted fashion nights in collaboration with designer Rohit Verma
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Romit Raj
Romit Raj

past seven days