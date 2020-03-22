News

Why Kirti Kulhari was hesitant to play mother onscreen

22 Mar 2020

Actress Kirti Kulhari was hesitant to take up the role of a single mother as she was afraid of being typecast.

The actress is seen in the role of a single mother -- Anjana in Amazon Original Series "Four More Shots Please!".

"After reading the script, I was skeptical about how will they position something that's palatable but at the same time make a bold statement? Another big concern for me was the fact that I had to play a mother. I wasn't ready for this and I had the fear of being typecast into that role, which has been quite prevalent in the industry," Kirti said.

"I kept questioning whether I should take the plunge and play a role, which could probably change my image and affect the type of work or opportunity that could come my way. It was my husband who finally gave me the confidence to do this. He is solely responsible for reminding me that I am first and foremost an actor and I just have to push my own boundaries and be the change that I keep talking about," she added.

After the success of the first season of the Amazon Original series, the second season of "Four More Shots Please!" will release in April. It will go live on April 17.

The series also stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J. and Maanvi Gagroo, with Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri. The series is directed by Nupur Asthana and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra.

The second part will pick-up from the previous season's cliffhanger ending, bringing back stories of four unapologetically flawed ladies who live, love, blunder and discover what it really takes to build everlasting friendships in Mumbai.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, the show is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy.

