This is why Palomi Ghosh enjoyed shooting for Mission Over Mars

03 Sep 2019 09:01 PM

MUMBAI: Palomi Ghosh will be seen in ALTBalaji’s and Zee5’s upcoming web series, Mission-Over-Mars. She is playing the role of Meghan Reddy, she’ll be seen as a certified genius and an engineering geek who puts her best foot forward in the Mars Mission.

According to a report in India Forums, Palomi enjoyed this role to the fullest as she comes from science background. With the entire cast and crew finding her to be the perfect fit for the role, it’s no surprise to see Palomi relate to her character so much. Speaking on how close the part is to her, Palomi Ghosh said, “Everyone in the cast teased me for being the perfect fit for my character (Meghan Reddy) as I am always in my own little world. Also, I relate to my character a lot as I come from a Science background. There were many occasions where I was taken back in time to my good old college days and reminded of the time where my life was filled with scientific terms and equations. I even resonate with my co-actor Nidhi Singh’s character, who believes in Astrology as it’s something that I also believe in my real life. For the prepping up for my character, I spent a lot of time reading books on Astrology.”

