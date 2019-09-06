THIS is why Salman Khan’s former manager to now manage Shahid Kapoor’s work

MUMBAI: The hot and handsome actor, Shahid Kapoor, who is known for films like Ishq Vishk and Jab We Met, has earned appreciation for his recent release, Kabir Singh. It stars him in the central role. Kiara Advani has been cast opposite him as Preeti. An official Hindi remake of the Telugu superhit film Arjun Reddy, the film managed to win the hearts of audience .



In fact, Arjun Reddy broke several records at the box office. After this, it seems that filmmakers now are quite keen on roping in Shahid for films, so much that the actor had to get a new celebrity management company to take care of his work. He will now be handled by Matrix, a company led by Reshma Shetty. She was the one who used to manage Salman Khan before.



Sources confirmed to media, “The success of his recent film Kabir Singh has got the cash registers ringing and made Shahid Kapoor a hot property. With offers pouring in, he was in need of a professional management outfit to manage his work. Now, a source reveals that he has zeroed down on one lady in the business whose company Matrix will now manage his professional work. With shahid being counted as one of the most bankable actors today after Kabir Singh has broken all records and matrix will be handling him for the first time in all these years, this looks like a power combo already.”