This is why Salman Khan's former bodyguard created ruckus on road

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Sep 2019 02:51 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's former bodyguard Anas Qureshi has been making headlines for the wrong reasons. 

According to the media reports, Anas was recently taken into police custody after he made ruckus on the roads in Moradabad. 

Report has it that Anas experienced side effects of steroid overdose. The police came after being informed by some passers-by, and they had to use ropes and fishing net to overpower him. Police said Anas was apparently upset as he failed to get Gold in Mr Moradabad bodybuilding championship. He became the first runner up. He was taken to the district hospital first, where he was referred to Bareilly mental hospital.

