This is WHY Salman left Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah

27 Sep 2019 08:37 PM

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali go way back when the actor had done the director’s first movie Khamoshi: The Musical. He then went on to work with the director in the massive blockbuster Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Recently, the two were supposed to work together in Sanjay’s upcoming movie Inshaallah, but for some reason, Salman walked out of the movie. Post his exit, Sanjay decided to shelve the movie.

There are reports doing the rounds that Salman walked out of the movie there were two to three kissing scenes in the script, which Salman wasn’t comfortable with. He requested the director to make some changes, but Sanjay refused. Thus, the actor walked out of the movie.

Well, Salman has always maintained a policy of non-kissing on screen.

