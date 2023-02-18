"Why is she coming to the airport wearing a gym suit," say Netizens as they troll Urvashi Rautela for her dressing

MUMBAI:Urvashi Rautela has been winning in the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, and she is indeed one of the major head tuners coming from the Bollywood industry who is known not only for her acting but also for her sizzling dance numbers!

Over the time she has been grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the internet on fire with her hot looks and fans always look forward to the upcoming posts of the actress.

Having said that, this latest video of the actress Urvashi Rautela is grabbing the attention of the fans.

Indeed actress Urvashi Rautela is looking supremely hot in her red outfit as she was clicked at the airport, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress for her red dress, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

Check out the comments below

As we can see in these comments many people are saying what has happened to her and why she has come to the airport wearing a gym suit, many people are saying that nowadays Bollywood actresses have lost their charm and their sense of dressing.



What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens and the dressing sense of the actress Urvashi Rautela, do let us know in the comment section below.

