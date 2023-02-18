"Why is she coming to the airport wearing a gym suit," say Netizens as they troll Urvashi Rautela for her dressing

Actress Urvashi Rautela is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her latest public appearance, have a look at the comments!
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 18:46
movie_image: 
“Why is coming to airport wearing gym suit” Netizens trolls Urvashi Rautela for her dressing

MUMBAI:Urvashi Rautela has been winning in the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, and she is indeed one of the major head tuners coming from the Bollywood industry who is known not only for her acting but also for her sizzling dance numbers!

Over the time she has been grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the internet on fire with her hot looks and fans always look forward to the upcoming posts of the actress.

Having said that, this latest video of the actress Urvashi Rautela is grabbing the attention of the fans.

 

 

Indeed actress Urvashi Rautela is looking supremely hot in her red outfit as she was clicked at the airport, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress for her red dress, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

ALSO READ –Shehzada box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan starrer takes a slow start, collects much less than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Check out the comments below

As we can see in these comments many people are saying what has happened to her and why she has come to the airport wearing a gym suit, many people are saying that nowadays Bollywood actresses have lost their charm and their sense of dressing.


What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens and the dressing sense of the actress Urvashi Rautela, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –“Where is the song featuring Emraan Hashmi, why is the focus only on Akshay Kumar?” wonder Netizens about the teaser of the third song from the movie Selfiee

 

 

Urvashi Rautela URVASHI RAUTELA HOT URVASHI RAUTELASEXY URVASHI RAUTELA FANS URVASHI RAUTELA TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 18:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos especially flew to India to announce Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s venture in OTT, #Heeramandi
MUMBAI:After the massive success of Gangubai Kathiawadi,  audiences have been waiting with bated breath for auteur...
Here’s why you cannot miss Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai this weekend!
MUMBAI: The viewers of Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have an interesting weekend ahead! The show takes on...
Are Ranndeep Rai and Shivangi Joshi really dating? Fans of the two spot evidence
MUMBAI: Ranndeep Rai is one of the most popular male TV actors right now. He is one of those stars, who always brighten...
“The idea of Heeramandi was there since 14 years,” says Sanjay Leela Bhansali
MUMBAI: Upcoming web series titled Heeramandi is no doubt one of the most talked about and one of the much awaited...
Spoiler Alert! Maitree: Maitree and Saransh meet a deadly accident?
MUMBAI: ZEE TV’s new show- Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh and Bhaweeka Chaudhary. The show is supposedly a story of...
Recent Stories
Reports of War 2 make Hrithik Roshan fans excited; they say, “Major Kabir is back in action”
Reports of War 2 make Hrithik Roshan fans excited; they say, “Major Kabir is back in action”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Reports of War 2 make Hrithik Roshan fans excited; they say, “Major Kabir is back in action”
Reports of War 2 make Hrithik Roshan fans excited; they say, “Major Kabir is back in action”
“Where is the song featuring Emraan Hashmi, why focus only of Akshay Kumar” Netizens on the teaser of third song from movie Self
“Where is the song featuring Emraan Hashmi, why is the focus only on Akshay Kumar?” wonder Netizens about the teaser of the third song from the movie Selfiee
Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty to come together not only for Hera Pheri sequel but also for these sequels
Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty to come together not only for Hera Pheri sequel but also for these sequels
Akshay Kumar make-up artist Shravan Vishwakarma attacked by a leopard on sets of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, rushed to hospital
Akshay Kumar make-up artist Shravan Vishwakarma attacked by a leopard on sets of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, rushed to hospital
Shehzada box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan starrer takes a slow start, collects much less than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Shehzada box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan starrer takes a slow start, collects much less than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Project K: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer to release on THIS date
Project K: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer to release on THIS date