"Why is she gaining more weight" netizens trolls Ananya Panday on this latest video

Ananya Panday is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her appearance in this latest video, check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 13:21
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions not only by her acting contribution but also with her sizzling looks, she has been the major head turners coming from Bollywood industry who is known not only for her acting project but also and her cuteness

The fans also always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress and having such that this latest video of the actress Ananya Panday is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was clicked around the city, indeed the actress Ananya Panday is looking supremely hot, the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards the actress but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reason.

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! Is Abhishek Bachchan's Dancing Dad set in South India?)

Check of the comments below

As we can see these comments people are showering negative comments with regards to her famous word struggle, also few are commenting on what has happened to her face and also commenting that she has gained a lot of weight now and something's wrong with her face.

What are your views on this latest public appearance of the actress Ananya Panday and these comments, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –(Exclusive! Actor Akshit Sukhija roped in for Yaariyan 2! )

