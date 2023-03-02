“Why she had started wearing weird cloths” - Netizens on Gauri Khan’s outfit

MUMBAI : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her beautiful looks. The celebrated interior designer/producer has been clicked many times along with their children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam.

Having said that, this latest video with Gauri Khan has been floating all over the internet as she had a small incident where her jacket got stuck in a bamboo. This video is grabbing the attention of the fans, and she is getting some unhealthy comments regarding her outfit. Take a look at some of the comments.

ALSO READ – Chak De India actress Chitrashi Rawat all set to marry Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani in February

As we can see, many people are sarcastically saying that her expensive jacket is now spoiled. Whereas many people are also saying that something is wrong with her outfit. ‘Why has she started wearing weird dresses like Uorfi Javed’.

What are your views on these negative comments coming from the netizens for Gauri Khan and her outfit? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ – Check out the guest list for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and more