“Why she had started wearing weird cloths” - Netizens on Gauri Khan’s outfit

Gauri Khan had a small incident in this video, and on this, netizens had some mixed reactions. Take a look at the comments.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 13:05
movie_image: 
“Why she had started wearing weird cloths” Netizens on the dressing of Gauri Khan

MUMBAI : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her beautiful looks. The celebrated interior designer/producer has been clicked many times along with their children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam.

 

 

 

Having said that, this latest video with Gauri Khan has been floating all over the internet as she had a small incident where her jacket got stuck in a bamboo. This video is grabbing the attention of the fans, and she is getting some unhealthy comments regarding her outfit. Take a look at some of the comments.

 

ALSO READ – Chak De India actress Chitrashi Rawat all set to marry Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani in February

As we can see, many people are sarcastically saying that her expensive jacket is now spoiled. Whereas many people are also saying that something is wrong with her outfit. ‘Why has she started wearing weird dresses like Uorfi Javed’.

What are your views on these negative comments coming from the netizens for Gauri Khan and her outfit? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ –  Check out the guest list for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and more

 

Gauri Khan GAURI KHAN TORLLED GAURI KHAN FANS Suhana Khan Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 13:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Faltu feels indebted to Tanisha, gets into a challenge with Ayaan
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohan shocked to see Abhimanyu is this state, gives him sleeping pills to calm down
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Vinu feels suffocated with Pakhi’s behavior
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Hum Paanch's Amita Nangia to enter Dangal’s Nath- Zewar Ya Zanjeer?
MUMBAI :Dangal TV has been creating great sets of shows from fictional to mythological. There is a show titled Nath –...
Pathaan box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to be stable at the box office
MUMBAI :Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham has finally given Bollywood a sigh of...
Recent Stories
Pathaan box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to be stable at the box office
Pathaan box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to be stable at the box office

Latest Video

Related Stories
Pathaan box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to be stable at the box office
Pathaan box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to be stable at the box office
Check out some lesser known facts about Naomika Saran, niece of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar
Check out some lesser known facts about Naomika Saran, niece of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar
Celebrated mehendi designer has arrived Rajasthan, is it for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding?
Celebrated mehendi designer has arrived Rajasthan, is it for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding?
Paresh Rawal gets protection from police arrest for his anti-Bengali comments
Paresh Rawal gets protection from police arrest for his anti-Bengali comments
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did you know Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and other celebs have already been to Suryagarh for
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did you know Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and other celebs have already been to Suryagarh for a lavish party?
ss
Pathaan actor Guneet Sharma says, “The moment Shah Rukh Khan sir entered I forgot everything” – Exclusive