“Why she had started wearing weird cloths” Netizens on the dressing of Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan had a small incident in this video and on this netizens has some mix reactions, have a look at the comments
movie_image: 
MUMBAI : Wife of superstar Shahrukh Khan, Gauri Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her beautiful looks, the celebrated interior designer and producer has been clicked several times at many times along with their children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and Abram.

 


 

 

Having said that this latest video of Gauri Khan is floating all over the internet as she has a small incident of a jacket getting stuck in a bamboo, this video is grabbing the attention of the fans and she is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to her dressing sense, have a look at a few comments.

As we can see, many people are sarcasmly saying that her expensive jacket is spoiled now, whereas many people are saying that something is wrong with her dressing sense, why she has started wearing weird dresses like Uorfi Javed.

What are your views on these negative comments coming from the side of netizens for Gauri Khan and on the dressing sense, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

About Author

