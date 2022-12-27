“Why she has to change her walk when as she sees the camera” netizens to Malaika Arora

MUMBAI

She surely knows the right mantra to set the internet on fire and grab the attention of the fans with her posts. Having said that this latest video of the actress Malaika Arora is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was seen around the city roaming with her pet dog , the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress and her looks, but on the other hand few are tolling the actress for different reasons.

As we can see in these comments many people are saying that she walks normally but as soon as she sees camera her walking style changes, people are also addressing her walk as the duck walk, whereas many people are saying that doesn’t she feel cold wearing such short dresses.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for Malaika Arora, do let us know in the comment section below.

