“Why she has covered her face, is she following Raj Kundra” netizens trolled Deepika Padukone on her latest video

MUMBAI :Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying the success of the movie Pathaan, the actress was immensely loved in the movie, her character of Rubina is one of the loved characters from the movie and the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress and her character in the movie.

Recently Deepika Padukone visited the famous theatre Gaiety Galaxy, Bandra, Mumbai to see the reaction of the fans, as we can see in this video the actress came in a disguised manner covering her face, and she is getting some mixed reactions from the fans for her appearance.

Check out the comments below

As we can see these comments many people are saying to the actress that what is the purpose of hiding her face, the movie Pathaan is a hit already, whereas many people are giving some hilarious comments like is she the follower of Raj Kundra who always hides his face, also many people are saying that in the movie she has exposed in song Besharam Rang and now in public why she is behaving like a reserved person.

Indeed she has delivered one of the best performances in the movie Pathaan, what are your views on this latest video of the actress Deepika Padukone and these comments for her, do let us know in the comment section below.

