“Why she has covered her face, is she following Raj Kundra” netizens trolled Deepika Padukone on her latest video

Deepika Padukone is getting some unhealthy comments as she visits cinema hall in full disguise, to see the action of the movie Pathaan
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 01/31/2023 - 15:52
movie_image: 
“Why she has covered her face, is she following Raj Kundra” netizens trolled Deepika Padukone on her latest video

MUMBAI :Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying the success of the movie Pathaan, the actress was immensely loved in the movie, her character of Rubina is one of the loved characters from the movie and the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress and her character in the movie.


 
Recently Deepika Padukone visited the famous theatre Gaiety Galaxy, Bandra, Mumbai to see the reaction of the fans, as we can see in this video the actress came in a disguised manner covering her face, and she is getting some mixed reactions from the fans for her appearance.

 ALSO READ – Much before the release of Shehzada south version Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to release on youtube on this date


Check out the comments below

As we can see these comments many people are saying to the actress that what is the purpose of hiding her face, the movie Pathaan is a hit already, whereas many people are giving some hilarious comments like is she the follower of Raj Kundra who always hides his face, also many people are saying that in the movie she has exposed in song Besharam Rang and now in public why she is behaving like a reserved person.

Indeed she has delivered one of the best performances in the movie Pathaan, what are your views on this latest video of the actress Deepika Padukone and these comments for her, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –  "Whenever I am sad or lonely, I go to my balcony to wave at my fans" - Shah Rukh Khan

 

Deepika Padukone DEEPIKA PADUKONE TROLLED Deepika Padukone Fans DEEPIKA PADUKONE SEXY OATHAAN Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 01/31/2023 - 15:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Reem Sameer Shaikh to be a BHEDIYA on Ishq Mein Ghayal?
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update from your favorite tellytown, knowing how much...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhinav insists that Abhimanyu and Abhir must know the truth that they are biological father-son
MUMBAI  :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The ...
Hiba Nawab gets FURIOUS with This crew member on the sets of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, read to know what happened
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of...
Bigg Boss 16 brings nine minutes of tension-filled nomination drill
MUMBAI  :Evading nominations is up to the housemates of COLORS' 'Bigg Boss 16' for the first time in the season. All...
Will Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar prove a successful comeback for Shraddha Kapoor just like Pathaan did for Shah Rukh Khan?
MUMBAI :We all know that Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback as a lead with Pathaan which has turned out to be a hit at...
Recent Stories
Will Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar prove a successful comeback for Shraddha Kapoor just like Pathaan did for Shah Rukh Khan?
Will Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar prove a successful comeback for Shraddha Kapoor just like Pathaan did for Shah Rukh Khan?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Will Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar prove a successful comeback for Shraddha Kapoor just like Pathaan did for Shah Rukh Khan?
Will Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar prove a successful comeback for Shraddha Kapoor just like Pathaan did for Shah Rukh Khan?
Hot Pics! Begum Jaan actress Pallavi Sharda is too hot to handle
Hot Pics! Begum Jaan actress Pallavi Sharda is too hot to handle
“She must buy good clothes” netizens trolls Nysa Devgan on her latest video
“She must buy good clothes” netizens trolls Nysa Devgan on her latest video
Pathaan box office collection day 6: Shah Rukh Khan starrer shows a drop but still collects a huge number
Pathaan box office collection day 6: Shah Rukh Khan starrer shows a drop but still collects a huge number
Much before the release of Shehzada south version Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to release on youtube on this date
Much before the release of Shehzada the South version Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to release on YouTube on this date
Shehzada gets postponed, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version to release on YouTube; KRK has THIS to say about it
Shehzada gets postponed, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version to release on YouTube; KRK has THIS to say about it