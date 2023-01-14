“Why is she is looking high” - Netizens troll Suhana Khan on her latest public appearance

Suhana Khan has been getting some unhealthy and negative comments regarding her latest public appearance. Check out the comments below.
“Why is she is looking high" Neitizens trolls Suhana Khan on her latest public appearance

MUMBAI :Suhana Khan is one of the most loved and followed star kids in the Bollywood industry. The daughter of Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling pictures, and is ruling the hearts of millions

 

 

 

Now, Suhana Khan is once again the talk of the town and has grabbed the attention of the fans with her latest public appearance. This video of the actress is going viral as she was spotted in the city. Fans are not able to keep calm, but are praising Suhana Khan for her sizzling look. But there are some people who are trolling the actress for various reasons.

Have a look

As we can see from these comments, many people are not appreciative of her appearance at all, and are saying that she is not actor material at all. Whereas some are saying that she does not have a pretty face, but her only selling point is her short dress. Many are also saying that Suhana Khan is looking as if she is high on something.

What are your views on these comments coming from netizens regarding actress-to-be Suhana Khan? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about her Bollywood debut, she will be seen in an upcoming movie titled ‘The Archies’, which will also star Agastya Nanad, and Khushi Kapoor along with her. The movie will be released digitally on Netflix, very soon.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

