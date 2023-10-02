"Why she is struggling to walk, is this her normal walk" netizens trolls Nora Fatehi on her new video

Actress Nora Fatehi is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to her latest public appearance, check out the comments below
MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi has been grabing the attention of the fans with her amazing pictures and post, she is indeed one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry who is known not only for her looks and fitness but also for her sizzling dance moves.

Over the time she has been winning the hearts of the fans not only with her dance moves but also with her hot looks, not doubt of the fans always looks forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of her. Having said that this latest video is grabbing the attention of the fans. Indeed she is looking supremely hot in this video as she was was clicked at the airport, the fans are not keeping calm but praising her for her looks, but there are people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

Also read (Check out some amazing BTS of the movie Chandramukhi 2)

As we can see these comments many people are saying that why is she is struggling to walk is this her normal walk, where as many people cslling her fake and plastic, we can also see one user saying that she has given her jacket purposely to other person so that she csn liftcher back and walk in that way for grabbing attention.

What are you are views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for  Nora Fatehi, do let us know comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read (Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra give a beautiful note to their guests at their wedding, check it out)

