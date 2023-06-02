“Why is she wearing blanket” netizens trolls Kriti Sanon on her dressing

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, over the time with her acting and her cuteness she has been ruling the hearts of millions.

The actress has been the talk of the town for her upcoming movie titled Shehzada which has Kartik Aaryan along with her, we have seen the actress has been promoting the movie in full swing and this latest video of the actress is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was spotted at the airport.

As we can see the actress is looking completely different in her outfit and she is looking very beautiful, the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards the actress but there are few people who are trolling the actress Kriti Sanon for her dressing.

Check out the comment the below

As we can see in these comments many people are expressing their dislike of the dressing of the actress and saying why she is wearing a blanket. Many people are saying that she is running out of fashion sense as she wore a blanket, and few said she took the hotel blanket and left.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for actress Kriti Sanon and on her dressing, do let us know in the comment section below.

