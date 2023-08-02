“Why so much attitude” Netizens on this latest video of Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to his latest public appearance, netizens are saying that he has lot of attitude problem
MUMBAI :Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with his videos whenever he is clicked around the city. The fans look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the star kid as he is already winning the hearts of millions before making any step in the Bollywood industry.

Having said that this latest video of Aryan Khan is grabbing the attention of the fans as has he was clicked around the city, and as we see Aryan Khan is directly walking inside and not stopped for media pictures for paparazzi, well this has invited some negative comments for Aryan Khan and have a look at the comments below.

As we can see these comments many people are very much upset and expressing disappointment as Aryan Khan did not wait for the media pictures and just ran inside, whereas many people are taking this gesture as the attitude and saying that why he has so much of attitude he just son of superstar he has nothing and on himself.

What are views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for Aryan Khan, do let us know in the comment section below.

